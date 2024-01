In a shocking turn of events, the tension between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel reached its boiling point in the ...

In a shocking turn of events, the tension between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel reached its boiling point in the latest Bigg Boss 17 promo. The heated argument between the two contestants quickly escalated into a physical altercation, leaving everyone in the house stunned. The promo showcases the intense moment when Abhishek, unable to contain his anger, confronts Samarth, who had been provoking him with hurtful comments. The atmosphere becomes charged with tension as the two engage in a fierce face-off, exchanging blows and grappling with each other. The other contestants watch in disbelief as the situation spirals out of control. The fight not only tests the limits of their patience but also raises questions about the dynamics within the house.