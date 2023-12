Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain brought the heat with their fiery war of words, leaving everyone in the house on ...

Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain brought the heat with their fiery war of words, leaving everyone in the house on the edge of their seats. It all started when tensions had been building up between these two housemates for days, and finally, it reached its boiling point. As the cameras rolled, Abhishek and Vicky confronted each other, unleashing a torrent of passionate arguments and sharp retorts. Their words were like fiery arrows, piercing through the air, and the intensity of their exchange was palpable. The entire house stood still, captivated by the verbal fireworks unfolding before their eyes. Vicky tells him that he will meet him when Abhishek is 40 and see if he has achieved anything in life. In the promo, we also see the nominations being announced. Samarth Jurel nominates Abhishek Kumar saying that he is following the same pattern and his behaviour. Watch the video to more.