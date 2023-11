Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting with every passing day. From contestants backstabbing, and getting into fights, to couples disrespecting, ...

Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting with every passing day. From contestants backstabbing, and getting into fights, to couples disrespecting, the show has been in the news for several reasons. After Manasvi Mamgai, no eviction took place for 2 weeks. Looks like, the housemates will be in for a shock now. As per a recent Bigg Boss 17 promo, makers have announced a surprise eviction and one contestant will leave the house mid-week. In the new promo, Bigg Boss calls Dimaag room contestants in the activity area. They are later asked to mention names of contestants who they feel should’ve been evicted earlier only. The members contemplate their decisions while names like Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, and Abhishek Kumar are mentioned. After Dimaag housemates mentioned 3 names, Bigg Boss announced that one among the three was to be eliminated there and then. This announcement leaves everyone shocked.