Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss is in the news these days. 6 contestants of the show have entered the finale week. Munnawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Manara Chopra, Arun, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Recently a promo of the show has come in which media members have come inside the house and are asking sharp questions to the contestants. Recently, Abhishek Kumar was asked a question when some personal things related to him and Isha Malviya came to light on national television. Not only this, during the press conference, media members were also seen getting angry at Abhishek for a statement. Let us tell you that recently Isha Malviya has been evicted from the show. The final of the show is going to happen soon and everyone is eagerly waiting for the winner of the show. For more information please watch the video.