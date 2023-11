Bigg Boss 17, the most famous reality show of the small screen, is being liked a lot by the people. ...

Bigg Boss 17, the most famous reality show of the small screen, is being liked a lot by the people. In this show, every contestant is trying his best to win the trophy. Names of people like Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande are included in this case. At the same time, Abhishek Kumar is also trying his best to entertain people with his game play. You must have seen in Bigg Boss 17 that the bonding between Abhishek and Munawar is very good but now someone has put an eye on their friendship. The reason behind is none other than Manara Chopra. In the recent episode of the show, there was an argument going on between Mannara and Abhishek on some issue, after which Mannara abuses Abhishek. After such action of Mannara, Abhishek gets more angry, which Munawar tries to handle and explain. But Abhishek gets angry, which leads to a dirty fight between the two. Watch the video for more information.