There is a lot of excitement currently being seen in Bigg Boss 17. After the torture task in the show, continuous fighting is being seen among the contestants. Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui's friendship seems to be turning into enmity, while in the recent promo, Abhishek Kumar is seen roasting contestant Isha Malviya. Not only this, Abhishek Kumar has also openly roasted Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain. Let us tell you that currently four members of the show, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan are nominated for elimination and any of them can soon be evicted from the house. Let us tell you that for some time now there has been a fight between Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. For more information please watch the video.