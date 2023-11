Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is serving fans withall the entertainment and drama. The latest episode saw some massive ...

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is serving fans withall the entertainment and drama. The latest episode saw some massive fights between contestants Mannara Chopra-Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhatt-Abhishek Kumar and others.The new promo of the show is out and it shows a big fight between Aishwarya and Ankita over house duties. Abhishek points out that Aishwarya doesn't do much work. Aishwarya taunts Abhishek over his bootlicking attitude which does not go down well with Ankita Lokhande.When Ankita says that nobody is bootlicking anyone in the house, Aishwarya loses her cool and asks Ankita to stay out of the matter. And the two ladies charge at each other over the same.The fight which had begun with Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma, thus quickly moves on to Aishwarya and Ankita.