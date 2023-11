Bigg Boss 17 is all set to unleash yet another major fight. Dum room members Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and Khanzaadi ...

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to unleash yet another major fight. Dum room members Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and Khanzaadi will be seen locking horns and getting into an ugly brawl over unfinished household duties.In an ugly turn of events, Aishwarya Sharma will be seen getting aggressive over Khanzaadi's behavior. As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Khanzaadi indulges in a major fight with her room members as they point out at her not performing her house duties. Neil and Aishwarya deny giving food to her as a result of her behavior. They ask her to cook her own food. While Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain try to find a solution. Aishwarya angrily announces that she will not let Khanzaadi eat the food that's being cooked for her room members.Watch the video to know more .