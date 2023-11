This time two star couples have entered the house of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17.Ankita Lokhande has come ...

This time two star couples have entered the house of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17.Ankita Lokhande has come with her husband Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma with Neil Bhatt .In the initial days, both the star couples were seen playing together, but by the end of the third week, there was a fire between the two couples. In the beginning only Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma were seen fighting. Now there is going to be a fierce fight between these four in the show. During this, Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma will be seen in fierce form.There is going to be a lot of commotion inside the house in the upcoming episode. A new promo of Bigg Boss 17 has surfaced, in which a slight glimpse of what will happen after the nominations task has been shown.In this promo, after the nomination, there is a fierce fight between Ankita Lokhande-Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain-Aishwarya Sharma in the house.