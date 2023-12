Something new is definitely seen every day in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17. Since the beginning of the show, ...

Something new is definitely seen every day in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17. Since the beginning of the show, fights, love and friendship are being seen continuously in the house. In the recent promo, a different bond is being seen between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. Seeing the closeness of both of them inside the house, discussion has started between Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. Aishwarya Sharma is seen calling this bond fake. Well, this is not the first time this has been seen happening in the house. Many times contestants have been accused of faking to stay in the game. Let us tell you that not only this, the nomination task has also started in the show. For more information please watch the video.