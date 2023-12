Currently, the captaincy task is going on in the house of Bigg Boss 17 and every contestant is competing to ...

Currently, the captaincy task is going on in the house of Bigg Boss 17 and every contestant is competing to oust the other from the race. Recently a promo of the show has been released in which it is clearly seen that actress Aishwarya Sharma is seen throwing contestant Ankita Lokhande out of the race and due to all this, a war of words has started between the two. Well, this is not the first time that both of them have been seen fighting in the house, even before this their fight has come into discussion many times. Aishwarya Sharma has been seen arguing not only with Ankita Lokhande but also with her husband Vicky Jain. Fight, love, friendship, enmity are a common thing in Bigg Boss house. Contestants are often seen clashing during tasks. Well, in such a situation, it will be very interesting to see who becomes the captain this time. For more information please watch the video