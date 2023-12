Get ready for some intense drama on Bigg Boss 17. In the latest promo, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra found ...

Get ready for some intense drama on Bigg Boss 17. In the latest promo, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra found themselves in a heated exchange that left everyone speechless. The tension between the two Bollywood stars escalated as they passionately expressed their opinions and emotions. The sparks flew as they engaged in a fiery verbal battle, each determined to have the last word. The promo gave a glimpse of the explosive energy that is set to unfold in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Fans are eagerly awaiting the show's premiere to see how this clash of personalities plays out in the house. With Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra at odds, it's sure to be a season filled with drama, emotions, and unexpected twists. Buckle up, because Bigg Boss 17 is about to take you on a rollercoaster ride of entertainment. Watch the video to know more.