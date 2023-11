Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain's fiery clash sparks controversy

Bigg Boss is a popular reality TV show in India where contestants live together in a specially designed house. They participate in various tasks, challenges, and face eliminations each week. The show is known for its drama, conflicts, and unexpected twists. In Bigg Boss 17, tensions rise as a husband-wife duo finds themselves at odds. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, known for their strong bond, are now facing relationship troubles within the confines of the Bigg Boss house. Their once harmonious relationship has taken a tumultuous turn, leading to heated arguments and emotional confrontations.

As the cameras capture their every move, viewers are left wondering about the underlying issues that have caused this rift. The intense atmosphere in the house keeps everyone on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the next explosive moment.