Actually, every contestant of Bigg Boss 17 is better than the other and all of them remain in the limelight ...

Actually, every contestant of Bigg Boss 17 is better than the other and all of them remain in the limelight in some way or the other. But what is most talked about in the show is the fight between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Ever since this popular TV couple entered the house, there has been some conflict between the two. Both have been seen fighting and quarreling many times in the show. The latest promo of the show is out and this couple has once again become a topic of discussion. Ankita and Vicky have been seen fighting over food. Ankita and Vicky were seen arguing over food. Let us tell you that new twists are seen in the show every day and due to all these, the show continuously remains in the limelight. For more information please watch the video.