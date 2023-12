There are some contestants in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 who often remain in the headlines for some reason ...

There are some contestants in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 who often remain in the headlines for some reason or the other. One of which is Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain. Both of them are often seen fighting with each other in the show and Bigg Boss would make both of them understand. Recently Vicky Jain has made a lot of headlines, and now after all this, both are seen fighting again. Well, not only this, but the situation is not good between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui inside the house. Both of them are seen arguing with each other every day regarding Ayesha Khan. For more information please watch the video.