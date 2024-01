In a nail-biting twist of events, Ankita Lokhande emerged victorious in the intense captaincy task of Bigg Boss 17, earning ...

In a nail-biting twist of events, Ankita Lokhande emerged victorious in the intense captaincy task of Bigg Boss 17, earning the prestigious title of the new captain. The task was filled with drama, strategy, and fierce competition as the housemates battled it out for the coveted position. Ankita showcased her determination, resilience, and leadership skills, captivating both the audience and her fellow contestants. With her strategic moves and unwavering focus, she outshined her rivals and secured her position as the captain of the house. This momentous achievement marks a turning point in Ankita's journey in the Bigg Boss house, empowering her to make crucial decisions and steer the dynamics of the game. As the new captain, Ankita is set to bring her unique flair and assertive personality to the forefront, ensuring that the house remains a hub of entertainment, drama, and unforgettable moments. Fans eagerly await to witness the impact of Ankita's captaincy and the exciting twists and turns that lie ahead in Bigg Boss 17.