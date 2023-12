Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra's relationship in the Bigg Boss 17 house has been quite a roller coaster ride. It's ...

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra's relationship in the Bigg Boss 17 house has been quite a roller coaster ride. It's interesting how their bond started off strong but has now turned into intense hatred for each other. It seems like they have become fixated on this animosity, making it the central focus of their time on the show. The latest promo shared on Colors' Instagram page seems to have stirred up emotions, especially among Lokhande fans. Mannara tells Ankita not to do what she is doing in her mind, she even says 'Go from here' to the Pavitra Rishta actor. Then Ankita gets up and leaves from there. Later she is seen talking to Sana. "I am tired of this girl. I am starting to feel pain. I can't live with such people. I don't have such dirty thoughts and I'm not like that," said Ankita in the promo. These dramatic dynamics between housemates can certainly add excitement and entertainment to the show, but it's also important to remember that things can change quickly in the Bigg Boss house.