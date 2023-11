The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 will bring some heated arguments and confrontations. We will see a fun push-up ...

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 will bring some heated arguments and confrontations. We will see a fun push-up task go ugly when Aishwarya Sharma locks horns with Ankita Lokhande.Talking about the same, the promo has Bigg Boss announcing a push-up task where the male contestants of the show have to do push-ups by screaming the names of the contestants that they don't like on the show. Munawar Faruqui seems to be the Sanchalak of the task. He announces Neil Bhatt as the winner. However, it seems that he called out Ankita’s name during the task which did not go down well with her and she calls him a ‘Darpok.’ This angers his wife Aishwarya and she, in turn, calls Ankita a ‘Phattu.’ Aishwarya also tells Ankita to say it to their face if she hates them.Take a look at the same.