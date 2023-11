Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting day by day. Finally, after four weeks, we have seen some strong contestants waking ...

Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting day by day. Finally, after four weeks, we have seen some strong contestants waking up from their slumber and some initially impressive contestants faltering in their game. Ankita Lokhande started finally playing on the front foot. On the other hand, Mannara Chopra has become irritating, as per the audience's views about the latest Bigg Boss episode. And in the upcoming Bigg Boss episode, we will see Ankita exposing Mannara in front of housemates.Latest promo of the show has been shared by the makers. In the promo Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Anurag Dobhal are talking to each other and Ankita Lokhande sitting in the vicinity. They are having some conversation which Ankita interrupts. She asks others to not trust Mannara as she badmouths any girl. She will fight with one person and backbite about them everywhere.