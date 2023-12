Recently contestant Aishwarya Sharma has been eliminated from the house of Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss 17. Every day ...

Recently contestant Aishwarya Sharma has been eliminated from the house of Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss 17. Every day something new is being seen in the show and the show is continuous. The promo of the show has been released in which Isha Malviya feels that Mannara Chopra's game is better than Ankita Lokhande and Ankita Lokhande seems to be upset by this. Let us tell you that Isha Malviya is currently the captain of the house and all important decisions are her responsibility. In the promo, Ankita Lokhande is seen questioning Isha Malviya's decision and is not looking happy. Actress Isha Malviya is also seen debating on this issue. For more information, please watch the video.