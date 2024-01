There are some contestants of Bigg Boss house who remain in the news continuously. The names of Ankita Lokhande and ...

There are some contestants of Bigg Boss house who remain in the news continuously. The names of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are at the top. Recently, the contestants' family members were seen coming to the house and understanding them. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mother also advised them not to fight at home. Well, recently Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were once again seen fighting in the show. In the recent promo, Ankita and Vicky are seen arguing. Ankita Lokhande is seen angrily saying 'I am done' to Vicky Jain. On which Vicky is seen getting angry. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been seen fighting many times in the house. The show is nearing its end and everyone is eagerly waiting for the winner of the show. For more information please watch the video.