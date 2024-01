Salman Khan's show Big 17 is nearing its end and family week is currently going on in the house. The ...

Salman Khan's show Big 17 is nearing its end and family week is currently going on in the house. The contestants' family members are coming into the house and trying to convince everyone in different ways. Ankita Lokhande's mother has also entered the house and the actress became very emotional after seeing her. He has expressed concern about the fight going on in Vicky and Ankita's house. He also said that he is not seeing both of them as they are. Not only this, Ankita looked a little worried after listening to her mother, while Vicky was seen explaining to her. Let us tell you that Vicky Jain's mother will also enter the house soon. New twists are constantly being seen in the show. For more information please watch the video.