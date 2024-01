These days, family week was going on in Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17. All the contestants including Ankita ...

These days, family week was going on in Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17. All the contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Munnawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain were seen meeting and talking to their family members. In such a situation, Vicky Jain's mother Ankita was seen understanding Lokhande and their debate went viral. After the departure of the family members, Ankita Lokhande is now seen talking to her husband Vicky Jain. Ankita looks a little sad and says that it feels like it is all her fault. In such a situation, Vivek Jain is also seen explaining to him. Well, Ankita Lokhande is seen asking her husband Vicky Jain a question which will shock you too. For more information please watch the video.