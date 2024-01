There is a very emotional atmosphere going on in Bigg Boss house at the moment. Family Week was going on ...

There is a very emotional atmosphere going on in Bigg Boss house at the moment. Family Week was going on in the show and the contestants' family members were seen coming to the house and understanding them. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mother also advised them not to fight at home. Well, recently Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were once again seen fighting in the show. In the recent promo, Ankita and Vicky are seen arguing. Ankita Lokhande is also seen saying this angrily after leaving Vicky Jain. Let us tell you that both the contestants have been in the news since the beginning of the show. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been seen fighting many times in the house. The show is nearing its end and everyone is eagerly waiting for the winner of the show. For more information please watch the video.