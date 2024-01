There is a huge ruckus in the house of Bigg Boss 17 at the moment. Fights between Ankita Lokhande and ...

There is a huge ruckus in the house of Bigg Boss 17 at the moment. Fights between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are seen every day in the house. The entry of the contestant's family members has started in the house. The promo of the show has arrived and the family members are seen telling how much they were missing their children. Vicky Jain's mother recently entered the show. The first thing he did as soon as he came home was to hug Vicky. Not only this, she was also seen lovingly hugging and talking to Ankita. Vicky's mother has left no stone unturned to entertain the family and the audience. She was seen reciting poetry with the contestants in the house and was seen having a good time. For more information please watch the video.