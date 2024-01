These days something new is constantly being seen in the show Bigg Boss 17. Today the show will see Salman ...

These days something new is constantly being seen in the show Bigg Boss 17. Today the show will see Salman Khan's friend Tabu doing new tasks with the contestants. Well, a new promo of the show has come in which Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan are seen in doctor avatar in the house. Both are seen having fun with the contestants. Let us tell you that recently contestant Abhishek was evicted from the house and this decision was taken by the current captain of the house, Ankita Lokhande. Well, Salman Khan has got Abhishek back into the house yesterday. For more information please watch the video.