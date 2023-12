Arun Mahashetty and Vicky Jain's explosive feud in Bigg Boss 17 shakes up the house, leaving everyone on the edge ...

Arun Mahashetty and Vicky Jain's explosive feud in Bigg Boss 17 shakes up the house, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats. It's all about the intense clash and the impact it has on the dynamics of the show. Arun and Vicky indulge in a war of words and their fight continues. Arun calls Vicky 'Paltu' and the latter soon gives it back. Soon, Vicky borrows Abhishek's cap and Arun instigates him by asking if he is going for the special service? Ankita confronts Arun and tells him that he has no right to body shame anyone. Arun refuses to listen to her and says that he does not care what anyone thinks. Watch the video to know more.