There is a very emotional atmosphere going on in Bigg Boss's house at the moment. Family Week is going on in the show and the family members of the contestants are seen coming to the house and understanding them. The happiness of meeting my family after so many days is clearly visible. In such a situation, Ayesha Khan's brother has entered the house and seeing him, Ayesha starts crying bitterly. Ayesha's brother is seen explaining to her and also saying that she and Munawar Faruqui are not looking good together. Not only this, he understood Ayesha Khan and said that she was looking wrong. In such a situation, will Ayesha Khan keep distance from Munawar Faruqui after listening to her brother? Well, there is a lot of turmoil at home. For more information please watch the video.