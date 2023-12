In this hilarious vlogging promo, Bharti and Haarsh showcase their incredible comedic timing and wit, leaving fans in splits. Their ...

In this hilarious vlogging promo, Bharti and Haarsh showcase their incredible comedic timing and wit, leaving fans in splits. Their funny banter, quirky expressions, and unique style of vlogging have struck a chord with the audience. As they navigate through various tasks and challenges in the promo, their chemistry and energy are infectious. From Bharti's witty one-liners to Haarsh's hilarious reactions, every moment is packed with entertainment. Fans of Bigg Boss and followers of Bharti and Haarsh are eagerly anticipating their entry into the show. With their comedic prowess and charming personalities, they are sure to bring a whole new level of fun and laughter to the Bigg Boss house. So get ready to buckle up for a rollercoaster ride of laughter and entertainment as Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa take on Bigg Boss 17 with their hilarious vlogging skills.