In this exciting twist, Bharti and Haarsh will be hosting a special podcast session inside the Bigg Boss house. They will be interviewing the contestants, sharing their thoughts, and adding their trademark humor and wit to the mix. It's going to be a laughter riot. During the podcast, Bharti and Haarsh will dive into the happenings of the house, discussing the latest controversies, tasks, and relationships. They will provide their unique insights and hilarious commentary, giving viewers a fresh perspective on the drama unfolding inside the Bigg Boss house.With Bharti's infectious energy and Haarsh's quick wit, this podcast session promises to be an absolute treat for Bigg Boss fans. Get ready to laugh, cheer, and enjoy as they bring their own brand of entertainment to the show.