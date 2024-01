Salman Khan's show Big 17 is nearing its end and family week is currently going on in the house. The ...

Salman Khan's show Big 17 is nearing its end and family week is currently going on in the house. The contestants' family members are coming into the house and trying to convince everyone in different ways. Ankita Lokhande's mother has also entered the house and the actress became very emotional after seeing her. She had expressed concern about the fight going on in Vicky and Ankita's house. Not only Ankita, Vicky's mother also came to the house and she was seen having a lot of fun with the family members. Well, at one place in the promo it was seen that Ankita and Vicky's mother were seen arguing. Not only this, she has also been seen talking to her mother and expressing concern. In such a situation, Ankita's mother is seen explaining to her. For more information please watch the video.