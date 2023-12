The new promo of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 has been released recently. It can be seen in the ...

The new promo of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 has been released recently. It can be seen in the promo that there is an argument going on in the house regarding utensils, in such a situation, Sana Raees Khan has made a deal with Bigg Boss to avoid household chores. In return for not doing household chores, she has sacrificed half of the household ration. Knowing this, there is a stir among the contestants in the house. Everyone is seen cursing Sana Raees Khan for this. Let us tell you that every day some new issue comes up in the Bigg Boss house and it goes viral in no time. Sunny aka Tehelka has recently been evicted from the house. For more information please watch the video.