Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui was recently accused of two timing his girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi and another woman. It was Ayesha Khan who accused him of dating her and Nazila at the same time. Munawar Faruqui recently became the first captain of Bigg Boss 17. He won the task against his best friend, Mannara Chopra. Munawar stays in the Dimaag house alone now and has been loved since the start. He is known as the mastermind of the season. Ayesha's shocking revelations have sparked intense debates and discussions among fans of the show. The suspense is building as viewers eagerly wait to see how this revelation will impact the dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house. With each passing season, Bigg Boss never fails to surprise its audience, and this revelation is definitely adding to the excitement. As the drama unfolds, we can expect emotions to run high and alliances to be tested. Bigg Boss 17 continues to captivate viewers with its unpredictable twists and turns, and Ayesha Khan's shocking revelations are sure to make for some must-watch television.