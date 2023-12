Bigg Boss Season 17 is just getting better and better with each passing week. The fights, the drama, it's all ...

Bigg Boss Season 17 is just getting better and better with each passing week. The fights, the drama, it's all so exhilarating. It's no wonder the audience is completely hooked on the show. And guess what?! In the upcoming episode, there's going to be a brand new task that will totally amp up the competition. All the contestants will be fighting tooth and nail for the chance to win immunity. Whoever wins this task will have the power to use their immunity whenever they want, saving themselves from nominations and eliminations. Talk about a game-changer. But hold on, things are about to get even juicier. During this task, tensions will reach a boiling point between Isha and Abhishek, and it will escalate into a physical fight. It's going to be one of those moments that will have everyone gasping in shock. In the end, Arun Srikanth Mahasetty will emerge as the winner of the task and will secure the coveted immunity.