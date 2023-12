In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, tensions escalated between Isha Malviya and her co-contestant Khanzaadi. The two got ...

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, tensions escalated between Isha Malviya and her co-contestant Khanzaadi. The two got into a heated war of words, with Khanzaadi accusing Isha of being involved with both Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. Isha, in response, didn't hold back and dragged Khanzaadi's parents into the argument. However, the situation took a turn when Samarth intervened and called Isha "badtameez" for mentioning Khanzaadi's parents. This further fueled the disagreement, leading Isha to declare that she doesn't want to stay with Samarth anymore. It's evident that emotions are running high, and the dynamics within the house are being tested. As the drama unfolds, viewers are left wondering what the repercussions will be for Isha and Samarth's relationship, and whether trust can be restored between them. Only time will tell how this intense situation will affect their journey on Bigg Boss 17.