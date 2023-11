The tension in the house reached its peak when Anurag Dobhal, also known as The UK07 Rider, got into a ...

The tension in the house reached its peak when Anurag Dobhal, also known as The UK07 Rider, got into a heated argument with Arun Mahashetty. Things got really intense, and it got so bad that Bigg Boss had to step in to restore order. But that's not all! Anurag's actions took a serious turn when he ended up destroying Bigg Boss's property and even got physically violent. As a consequence, Bigg Boss took a strong stand and nominated Anurag for eviction until the end of the show. It was a shocking moment for everyone watching. But wait, there's more! In the new promo, Anurag made a surprising decision. He decided to quit the show altogether. Can you believe it? It's a major twist in the game, and it's left everyone wondering about the future of Bigg Boss 17. What led Anurag to make this drastic choice? Will he really leave the show for good? We'll have to tune in to find out! The drama and excitement in the Bigg Boss house never seem to end, and this latest development has definitely left us all on the edge of our seats. Get ready for more twists and turns as the journey of Bigg Boss 17 continues.