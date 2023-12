In the latest Bigg Boss 17 promo, shared by Jio Cinema on their official social media handle, things get intense ...

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 promo, shared by Jio Cinema on their official social media handle, things get intense as Ankita Lokhande becomes upset, feeling that Vicky Jain is using her for the game. The promo reveals that Bigg Boss informs the contestants that the rooms will reopen for them. During this announcement, Bigg Boss specifically calls Ankita into the Therapy room. Once inside, Bigg Boss asks Ankita which room she would like to stay in if not the Dil's room. In response, Ankita expresses her preference for the Dimaag room. However, Bigg Boss presents Ankita with a challenging choice. Bigg Boss tells her that if she wants to move to the Dimaag room, she must nominate her husband, Vicky Jain, for the entire season. Despite the tempting offer, Ankita firmly states, "Main aisa nahi karungi" (I won't do it). Her refusal raises the intrigue, leaving viewers wondering about the dynamics between Ankita and Vicky and how it will play out in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17. With this exciting promo, fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding drama and the suspense surrounding Ankita's decision in the game. Watch the video to know more.