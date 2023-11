Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 often remains in the headlines and every day some new drama is seen inside ...

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 often remains in the headlines and every day some new drama is seen inside the house. Recently, the nomination task is about to start in the house and a war of words was seen between actress Isha Malviya and ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. Isha is seen angrily calling Abhishek a gossip. Not only this, but the resentment of both of them towards each other is clearly visible. In the promo, both are seen fighting with each other. Let us tell you that tension has been seen between Isha and Abhishek earlier also. However, people have also seen a good emotional bond between the two. For more information please watch the video.