In season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT, we witnessed heated battles between social media personalities and celebrities on multiple occasions. ...

In season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT, we witnessed heated battles between social media personalities and celebrities on multiple occasions. But, Bigg Boss season 17 has taken things up a notch by organising an official clash between its participants in an epic TV versus OTT showdown.In the upcoming episode of the controversial television series, the showmakers have given an interesting task to its participants by pitting TV and OTT squads against each other. During a verbal roast, participants will engage in humorous criticism, taking jabs at their opposing teams and expressing their reasons why they believe the other side does not deserve to win the task.Now, it would be really interesting to see which side comes out as the winner and which team experiences defeat.