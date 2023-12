Often some new controversy is seen in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss. Recently in the Income promo, an argument can ...

Often some new controversy is seen in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss. Recently in the Income promo, an argument can be seen between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. Actually, during a task, Abhishek has accused Isha of being biased towards Samarth. Let us tell you that Isha is currently the captain of the house and is seen taking many big decisions. However, many people in the house are not happy with his decision. Not only this, recently Isha Malviya has eliminated Aishwarya Sharma. Let us tell you that there are some contestants of the show who remain in the headlines continuously. There are many contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Munnavar Faruqui, Vicky Jain who constantly remain in the headlines. For more information please watch the video.