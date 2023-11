Ankita Lokhande is seen locking horns with everyone in the house. First her heated fight with Neil Bhatt over nominations ...

Ankita Lokhande is seen locking horns with everyone in the house. First her heated fight with Neil Bhatt over nominations caused a huge stir. And now her latest fight with Isha Malviya over bathroom cleaning is going viral. Ankita is told by Isha that she doesn’t clean the bathroom properly in her duties, and she has to give her multiple reminders to do the same. As per the promo, Isha Malviya takes Ankita Lokhande to the therapy room to discuss her issues with house duties and cleanliness. Isha mentioned that Ankita needs to be reminded several times about her house duties and washing the bathrooms thoroughly. However, she doesn't carry on her duties neatly.Ankita strongly disagrees with Isha and tells her that she does her duty, isn’t a professional cleaner, and cleans the way she knows it.