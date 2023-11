The latest Bigg Boss 17 promo is here and in this exciting episode, Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain, and other housemates ...

The latest Bigg Boss 17 promo is here and in this exciting episode, Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain, and other housemates spill the beans with jaw-dropping revelations before the nominations. Bigg Boss 17, the ultimate reality show, brings together a diverse group of contestants who live under one roof, facing challenges, forming alliances, and revealing their true selves. With intense tasks, unexpected twists, and heated arguments, it's a rollercoaster of emotions. The show's host, Salman Khan, adds his signature charm and wit, making it an exhilarating watch. So get ready for the drama, the laughter, and the unexpected as the Bigg Boss 17 house becomes a battleground for these housemates to fight for survival and win hearts. Tune in to witness the shocking secrets, the fierce competition, and the ultimate quest for the Bigg Boss trophy.