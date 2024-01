There is a huge ruckus in the house of Bigg Boss 17 at the moment. Fights between Ankita Lokhande and ...

There is a huge ruckus in the house of Bigg Boss 17 at the moment. Fights between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are seen every day in the house. The contestant's family members are going to enter the house soon. The promo of the show has arrived and the family members are seen telling how much they are missing their children. Not only this, he is also seen saying what will be the first thing he will say after going into the house. Isha Malviya and Samarth's parents will soon be seen in the house. Isha Malviya's father says that he will go and tell Isha that she is his lioness daughter. Well, in such a situation, it will be quite interesting to see how the situation in the house will change when the family members go inside the house. For more information please watch the video.