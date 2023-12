Get ready for a laughter-filled rollercoaster ride in the Bigg Boss 17 house as the sensational K-pop star Aoora makes ...

Get ready for a laughter-filled rollercoaster ride in the Bigg Boss 17 house as the sensational K-pop star Aoora makes a grand entrance as a wild card contestant. Known for his infectious energy and hilarious antics, Aoora is set to bring a whole new level of entertainment to the show. With his charismatic personality and unique sense of humor, he's sure to keep both the housemates and the viewers in splits. As soon as Aoora steps foot into the Bigg Boss house, the atmosphere transforms into a comedy extravaganza. His witty one-liners, funny impressions, and spontaneous dance moves will have everyone in stitches. From impromptu stand-up comedy acts to playful pranks, Aoora is determined to create a laughter riot like never before. But it's not just about the laughs. Aoora's presence in the house also adds an exciting dynamic to the game. Watch the video to know more.