The Bigg Boss 17 promo has created quite a buzz, especially with Karan Johar giving a strong reality check to Isha Malviya! In this promo, we see Karan Johar, the host of the show, confronting Isha about her behavior inside the Bigg Boss house. It seems like Isha has been caught up in some controversial situations, and Karan is not holding back in addressing them. As the promo unfolds, we can see the intensity in Karan's words and the impact it has on Isha. It's clear that Karan is not afraid to speak his mind and bring the contestants face-to-face with the reality of their actions. This promo has left everyone curious about what led to this reality check and how it will affect Isha's journey in the Bigg Boss house. With such a powerful promo, it's no wonder that people are eagerly waiting for the next episode to see how the drama unfolds.