Bigg Boss 17 has been entertaining the fans since the time it began. The season looks promising and entertaining with many contestants finally coming out in the open to play the game.Karan Johar is all set to take over as the host of the show for this week in Salman Khan's absence.In the upcoming episode, Karan Johar is all set to reprimand Abhishek Kumar. The Udaariyaan actor will be later seen suffering from a major emotional breakdown.In the promo, Karan Johar is seen lashing out at Abhishek Kumar. Karan is seen telling Abhishek that his reactions are often extreme.Karan bashed Abhishek and informed him that everyone reacts in such a way, and it’s not normal to which Abhishek tells Karan that he is just prolonging the conversation and taking it to another level. This leaves Karan Johar angry, and he yells at Abhishek for talking to him in such a manner.Watch the video to know more.