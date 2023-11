Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most talked about reality shows. Navid Sole recently got eliminated after being nominated ...

Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most talked about reality shows. Navid Sole recently got eliminated after being nominated alongside Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora. Post this, the freshly dropped Bigg Boss 17 promo features Neil Bhatt indulging in a war of words with Khanzaadi, aka Firoza Khan. The Bigg Boss 17 promo begins with Aishwarya and Neil getting into a verbal fight with Khanzaadi. The two ask her to ‘heal herself’ and vice versa. Amid this, upon seeing Neil's avatar, wifey Aishwarya Sharma feels the happiest and screams, 'My husband is back'. This new avatar of Neil will indeed be interesting to watch.