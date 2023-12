In the Bigg Boss 17 promo, there was a heated argument between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui that left fans ...

In the Bigg Boss 17 promo, there was a heated argument between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui that left fans in shock. The tension was palpable as both of them exchanged fiery words, creating quite a stir among the viewers. The intense confrontation had everyone on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating what would happen next. The promo gave a glimpse into the intense drama and emotions that will unfold in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17. In the clip, Mannara is seen saying, "I was standing up for myself. I am not a hypocrite, maybe you are. I didn't like the word that you said, 'To hell with captaincy'." She continues, "Aapne mujhe bola na aap distance maintain kariye (You asked me to maintain distance from you), I will also remember this." Aap jaiye apne naye doston ke paas (Please go to your new friends)." Fans are buzzing with excitement and can't wait to see how this argument plays out in the house. It's definitely going to be an episode filled with high emotions and unexpected twists.