Recently a promo of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 has been released in which the captaincy task has been announced. In such a situation, there is a competition among the housemates to win the captain task. It can be seen in the video that an argument has started between Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra. Mannara has given Isha's name to oust her from the captaincy task. In such a situation, Isha is seen growing on him. Let us tell you that every day something new is seen in the house and the sequence of tasks and fights continues. There are some members of Bigg Boss house who often remain in the limelight. There are many contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui who are constantly in the headlines. Makers are also seen making new changes for entertainment in the show. For more information please watch the video.