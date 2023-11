Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love from the audience. The show is very popular on social media. After ...

Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love from the audience. The show is very popular on social media. After every episode, we see fans discussing their favorites on social media. Ever since day one, fans have been loving the bond between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. They connected and had a cute bond since they met each other. The two of them also became Bigg Boss' favourite contestants and are often seen talking to Bigg Boss in the confession room. In the latest promo released, we see Munawar and Mannara's heated argument. Mannara gets upset as Munawar did not take a stand against Khanzaadi after she fought with her. Munawar looked surprised and said that he was just joking with Khanzaadi. He also told Mannara that he did not understand why she reacted this way and that he was just joking with both of them.